The Struggles of Female Prisoners in Palestine

The two Palestinian prisoners, Angham and Shahd Asafra, from the village of Beit Kahil in the city of Hebron, live in the occupation prisons in difficult conditions
Interview: Hussam Abu Allan: Palestinian Prisoners Club
Sara Abu Sneineh: Women's activist
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 22/11/2024
