Mental Health Issues and Substance Abuse Top Reasons for Homelessness - Dr. Mel Tavares
Counter Culture Mom
7 months ago


Homelessness has many underlying causes, ranging from mental health problems to substance abuse. Dr. Mel Tavares is the owner and founder of R.I.S.E.U.P. and a leader in tending to the needs of those in our communities who are disadvantaged. Many people in the United States are homeless. 68 percent of cities report substance use is the biggest concern among homeless populations, and at least 38 percent of homeless are dependent on alcohol. 26 percent are also dependent on drugs! “If someone is homeless, they’re already stuck in a vicious cycle,” says Mel. “The cost of maintaining that addiction is a major contributing factor to why they can’t maintain the home they had.” Mel shares insight into the homeless condition, the realities of addiction, the impact of medication, and the importance of turning to the Lord for ultimate healing.



TAKEAWAYS


The flagging American economy has made it difficult for people to survive, thus driving more homelessness


Many mental health issues can be addressed by digging in deep to the truth of scripture


Mel’s book, 21 Days to Improved Mental Well-Being, is a great guide to maintaining good mental health naturally


Unforgiveness can be the root cause of some mental health issues



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

21 Days book: https://amzn.to/3MQ0uXp

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3kQRW8h


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. MEL TAVARES

Website: https://www.drmeltavares.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authormeltavares/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmeltavares/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
addictionjesushealinghomelessnessmedicationhomelessfentanylalcoholrise upcommunitiestina griffincounter culture mom showdr mel tavares
