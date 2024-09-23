Mental Health Issues and Substance Abuse Top Reasons for Homelessness - Dr. Mel Tavares

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Homelessness has many underlying causes, ranging from mental health problems to substance abuse. Dr. Mel Tavares is the owner and founder of R.I.S.E.U.P. and a leader in tending to the needs of those in our communities who are disadvantaged. Many people in the United States are homeless. 68 percent of cities report substance use is the biggest concern among homeless populations, and at least 38 percent of homeless are dependent on alcohol. 26 percent are also dependent on drugs! “If someone is homeless, they’re already stuck in a vicious cycle,” says Mel. “The cost of maintaining that addiction is a major contributing factor to why they can’t maintain the home they had.” Mel shares insight into the homeless condition, the realities of addiction, the impact of medication, and the importance of turning to the Lord for ultimate healing.
TAKEAWAYS
The flagging American economy has made it difficult for people to survive, thus driving more homelessness
Many mental health issues can be addressed by digging in deep to the truth of scripture
Mel’s book, 21 Days to Improved Mental Well-Being, is a great guide to maintaining good mental health naturally
Unforgiveness can be the root cause of some mental health issues
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
21 Days book: https://amzn.to/3MQ0uXp
Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3kQRW8h
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. MEL TAVARES
Website: https://www.drmeltavares.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authormeltavares/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmeltavares/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/