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Les Masques - Débat (avec les preconisations officielles de l'OMS et du CDC américain !) - Silvano Trotta
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150 views • August 29, 2020
28 aout 2020 : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7vt9lm
Silvano Trotta : https://www.dailymotion.com/silvanotrotta
Et sur la chaîne BrightEon de Silvano : https://www.brighteon.com/bfc4a516-2d69-4381-b144-be2c5410c6e7
Voici les préconisations de l'OMS et du CDC américain. Vous allez être surpris.
Sources :
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/cdc-guidelines-say-wearing-a-mask-during-prolonged-exposure-to-coronavirus-wont-prevent-possible-infection
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/332448/WHO-2019-nCov-IPC_Masks-2020.4-fre.pdf?fbclid=IwAR27fWeQbsp70_L0cdcdlIDkCSYXk6dtEGwl9jaE1wvag4JhFmunpZpmQQI
https://www.leparisien.fr/societe/coronavirus-au-moins-1-800-personnes-decedees-a-domicile-en-france-25-08-2020-8373057.php
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/cronache/coronavirus-bassetti-dice-no-mascherine-scuola-sarebbe-1885598.html
Silvano Trotta : https://www.dailymotion.com/silvanotrotta
Et sur la chaîne BrightEon de Silvano : https://www.brighteon.com/bfc4a516-2d69-4381-b144-be2c5410c6e7
Voici les préconisations de l'OMS et du CDC américain. Vous allez être surpris.
Sources :
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/cdc-guidelines-say-wearing-a-mask-during-prolonged-exposure-to-coronavirus-wont-prevent-possible-infection
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/332448/WHO-2019-nCov-IPC_Masks-2020.4-fre.pdf?fbclid=IwAR27fWeQbsp70_L0cdcdlIDkCSYXk6dtEGwl9jaE1wvag4JhFmunpZpmQQI
https://www.leparisien.fr/societe/coronavirus-au-moins-1-800-personnes-decedees-a-domicile-en-france-25-08-2020-8373057.php
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/cronache/coronavirus-bassetti-dice-no-mascherine-scuola-sarebbe-1885598.html
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