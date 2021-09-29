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Topic 07 - The Consequences of Lies
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20 views • September 29, 2021
With that introduction, you would think that we are done. That would be the shorter sermon a preacher has ever done and, well, not entirely done. We have to consider every aspect of this. We will start with consequences, go-to lies, go back and forth, and finally, the reveal.
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