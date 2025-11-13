BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Could Kill the Dollar in 30 Days 11/13/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
789 followers
1
292 views • 1 day ago

There is only a 25% chance that the Supreme Court will side with Trump’s Tariff Plan. If the Supreme Court decide that Trump should pay back all the Tariffs to different countries, this will sink the Dollar immediately.



Keywords
revolutioninternalprophecy clubstan johnsonkill the dollarfall of the dollarprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Our Original YT Account

03:02Death of the Dollar

06:09Internal Revolution

19:25Vision on Crypto

