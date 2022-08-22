Protest at "vaccinated only" Trinity Church in NYC - 8/21/2022

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8/21/2022: Protest against vaccine mandate at Trinity Church NYC. Protesters were blocked from entering the Sunday service without proof of vaccination. One person (off camera) got inside and disrupted the service. The church shut down for the day when it became clear the unvaccinated New Yorkers were not going to leave.