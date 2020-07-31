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The cyber attack on truth
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62 views • July 31, 2020
Del Bigtree, Highwire #174, July 30, 2020
THE CYBER ATTACK ON TRUTH
Deleted by YouTube
Frontline Doctors go viral and get censored
Do the HCQ dance!
Vexxing vaccine trial results
The Highwire
http://www.TheHighWire.com/watch
https://www.icandecide.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
THE CYBER ATTACK ON TRUTH
Deleted by YouTube
Frontline Doctors go viral and get censored
Do the HCQ dance!
Vexxing vaccine trial results
The Highwire
http://www.TheHighWire.com/watch
https://www.icandecide.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
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