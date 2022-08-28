Sidney Powell: Master Compilation - DoD Owns Patents that Monitor & Flip Elections!

Brannon Howse, Lindell TV with Sidney Powell and a few other interviews with Sidney.

Sidney Powell revealed that she’s discovered that the Department of Defense patented an algorithm in 2006 that can predetermine the outcome of elections. The DoD then gave that patent to a University in New Jersey, which Sidney calls an “international think tank.”

She also says that Dominion Voting Systems assigned all of their patents in 2019 to the Hong Kong Shanghai Bank, and then there was an “infusion of over $400 million to State Street Capital which owns Dominion now.”

Dominion patents to watch elections in real time & alter votes in real time. They can flip votes through the adjudication process, & run algorithms.

- Who can change votes in real time? A number of people can.

- All Politicians, likely the long-standing ones, have known about this problem for a long time & she believes they have participated in the benefits, for at least 20 years, Somebody else has been determining the elections.

- It was a coup. DoD has a patent of real-time monitoring & of the elections. https://portal.unifiedpatents.com/patents/patent/US-7549049-B2

- Our government also has an interest in a patent that allows for the pre-determination of election results.

- Infiltration instead of invasion

- They tell you before they do it. In plain sight.

- We need Paper Ballots/Handcounts/Sig Verification/RealID

- Ronna McDaniel refused giving Trump $2 mil of $90 mil raised using his name.





Source:

https://rumble.com/v1f44u1-sidney-powell-master-compilation-dod-patents-that-monitor-and-flip-election.html





