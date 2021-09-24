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Report 261| Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel on The Long Arm of British Empire & How to End it
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330 views • September 24, 2021
The Long British Empire & Bankers' Hold Over America and the World & How to End It
Deep, analytical look at the long hold that the corporatist elites of the British Empire—arising from the aristocratic class, affiliated with royalty, with Venetian banking families, with the Rothschilds/Bauers and leaning into the class of robber barons and Federal Reserve cartels which made American aristocracy—have established, extended, run and continue their dynastic system of exploitation of the working class, using nested shell companies, secretive committees in government, a Golden Share the rather astonishingly powerful Queen holds in every publicly-held corporation in England, control over the populace via journalism transformed to propaganda & Intelligence, taking over the publishing industry, and building a pharmaceutical and war enterprise ruthless in its methods of experimentation and exploitation, dating back to the Boer Wars and continuing to the present day with the Pirbright coronavirus patents and Tavistock hold over the eugenicist vaccine industry, which continues to benefit the wealthy and well-endowed while causing grief, suffering, death, and sterility to the world populace.
The long generational plan arcing across time to control humanity, a 200 year old plan, built on “Fabian Incrementalism” has led to multiple organizations being built around their core principles of “Government by Journalism” tracing back to the 1901 Imperial Press Conference held by the Empire Press Union – which devolved into Associated Press and Reuters and the current press establishment, the merging of wireless and telegraphy with journalism and intelligence, the Pilgrim Society which has morphed into the anonymous Anglo-American establishment and has led, with the RIIA, Chatham House, the CFR to the projection of policy and progress in the mode preferred by this feudalist class, exploiting labor through such organizations as the Salvation Army and the YMCA, flying corporations like SERCO which seem to own large chunks of British and American industry and government, using central banking and fiat currency to rule over us while suppressing the true history of their great power and control over all historic affairs with a Tavistock-run whitewashing of the history textbooks.
British intelligence has created American intelligence then, and journalism run by the barons from Day One has led to the current scenario of a Press in service of big Pharma, and the rollout of the ongoing genocidal program of population control and transhumanism based on eugenics, narcissism, psychopathy, and hubris, tracing right back to their great passion for preservation of power and profit needs to be understood in its truest light. We need to end this supreme exploitation of our country and our people and the way forward, both Mike and Doug tell us, is to end central banking, the Federal Reserve, destroy the corrupt edifice of power predicted on lobbying and federalism we have in Washington DC and return to grassroots leadership creation, minus power and profit, and return to the true Republic and a second Constitutional Convention. We also need to institute the Golden Rule—Do unto others what you wish others to do unto you—raise the moral standards and end bureaucracy; Doug mentions a 12-step program at aim4truth.org, written in 2016 for Trump to follow. Mike suggests we need to stop using the term “Deep State” and start naming the miscreants instead, name them and go to their houses, make it uncomfortable for them to continue their power grabs and exploitation—and indeed, this tactic of exposing, naming and faming them in addition to building new structures of morality-and-moral-standard-led government may be the only way forward, to end their feudalist enslavement of humanity.
LINKS FOR MORE:
MICHAEL MCKIBBEN:
Americans for Innovation:
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/
DOUGLAS GABRIEL
American Intelligence Media
https://aim4truth.org
***
RAMOLA D REPORTS
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Deep, analytical look at the long hold that the corporatist elites of the British Empire—arising from the aristocratic class, affiliated with royalty, with Venetian banking families, with the Rothschilds/Bauers and leaning into the class of robber barons and Federal Reserve cartels which made American aristocracy—have established, extended, run and continue their dynastic system of exploitation of the working class, using nested shell companies, secretive committees in government, a Golden Share the rather astonishingly powerful Queen holds in every publicly-held corporation in England, control over the populace via journalism transformed to propaganda & Intelligence, taking over the publishing industry, and building a pharmaceutical and war enterprise ruthless in its methods of experimentation and exploitation, dating back to the Boer Wars and continuing to the present day with the Pirbright coronavirus patents and Tavistock hold over the eugenicist vaccine industry, which continues to benefit the wealthy and well-endowed while causing grief, suffering, death, and sterility to the world populace.
The long generational plan arcing across time to control humanity, a 200 year old plan, built on “Fabian Incrementalism” has led to multiple organizations being built around their core principles of “Government by Journalism” tracing back to the 1901 Imperial Press Conference held by the Empire Press Union – which devolved into Associated Press and Reuters and the current press establishment, the merging of wireless and telegraphy with journalism and intelligence, the Pilgrim Society which has morphed into the anonymous Anglo-American establishment and has led, with the RIIA, Chatham House, the CFR to the projection of policy and progress in the mode preferred by this feudalist class, exploiting labor through such organizations as the Salvation Army and the YMCA, flying corporations like SERCO which seem to own large chunks of British and American industry and government, using central banking and fiat currency to rule over us while suppressing the true history of their great power and control over all historic affairs with a Tavistock-run whitewashing of the history textbooks.
British intelligence has created American intelligence then, and journalism run by the barons from Day One has led to the current scenario of a Press in service of big Pharma, and the rollout of the ongoing genocidal program of population control and transhumanism based on eugenics, narcissism, psychopathy, and hubris, tracing right back to their great passion for preservation of power and profit needs to be understood in its truest light. We need to end this supreme exploitation of our country and our people and the way forward, both Mike and Doug tell us, is to end central banking, the Federal Reserve, destroy the corrupt edifice of power predicted on lobbying and federalism we have in Washington DC and return to grassroots leadership creation, minus power and profit, and return to the true Republic and a second Constitutional Convention. We also need to institute the Golden Rule—Do unto others what you wish others to do unto you—raise the moral standards and end bureaucracy; Doug mentions a 12-step program at aim4truth.org, written in 2016 for Trump to follow. Mike suggests we need to stop using the term “Deep State” and start naming the miscreants instead, name them and go to their houses, make it uncomfortable for them to continue their power grabs and exploitation—and indeed, this tactic of exposing, naming and faming them in addition to building new structures of morality-and-moral-standard-led government may be the only way forward, to end their feudalist enslavement of humanity.
LINKS FOR MORE:
MICHAEL MCKIBBEN:
Americans for Innovation:
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/
DOUGLAS GABRIEL
American Intelligence Media
https://aim4truth.org
***
RAMOLA D REPORTS
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS ONGOING MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
More information on Clean Slate's powers in detoxing nanotech here: https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/report-231-news-panel-16-feb-7-2021-rejuvenation-and-detox-restoring-health-vitality-with-marina-carew/, & News Panel 21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGfK3IUM0Gk8/
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
FOLLOW ON TELEGRAM:
RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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