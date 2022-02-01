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Look in the mirror
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21 views • February 01, 2022
What do you see when you look in the mirror? What is it that you cannot accept about yourself?
If you're waiting to live without any fear or doubt in your life whatsoever, you will be waiting a life time. Self acceptance is understanding this and allowing yourself to live. Life isn't a problem to solve and then you're free - it's a daily practice of acceptance and allowance.
Join the #FEELDIFFERENT community to learn more and get our introductory e-book now for free at http://feeldifferent.com.
#selfacceptance #selfempowerment #feeldifferentnow #buildselfesteem #liveyourlife
If you're waiting to live without any fear or doubt in your life whatsoever, you will be waiting a life time. Self acceptance is understanding this and allowing yourself to live. Life isn't a problem to solve and then you're free - it's a daily practice of acceptance and allowance.
Join the #FEELDIFFERENT community to learn more and get our introductory e-book now for free at http://feeldifferent.com.
#selfacceptance #selfempowerment #feeldifferentnow #buildselfesteem #liveyourlife
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