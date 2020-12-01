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DAVID SEREDA 2: SECRET SPACE, 5G AND INTERDIMENSIONAL REALMS
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67 views • December 01, 2020
How 5G is used to see Interdimensionals from a DoD source using these cams.. And to see visiting ETs in our dimension.
EXPLAINS THE REAL REASON BEHIND 5G, CV19 AND OUR LINK TO ORION, THE WAR IN SPACE AND ON EARTH…
EXPLAINS THE REAL REASON BEHIND 5G, CV19 AND OUR LINK TO ORION, THE WAR IN SPACE AND ON EARTH…
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