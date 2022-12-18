Russian Missile/Drone Strikes Ukraine's Power Grid - Ukraine's Top Brass Admits Resource Shortage

Update on Russian military operations in and around Ukraine for December 17, 2022:

- Russian missiles and drones deliver massive damage to Ukrainian electrical infrastructure;

- The extensive damage reported by Russian strikes contradicts Kiev’s claims of intercepting “most” Russian missiles and drones;

- Pentagon plans training program for 500 Ukrainian forces per month falling far short of necessary numbers just to replace lost Ukrainian manpower;

- Ukrainian General Zaluzhny admits a growing logistical crisis and shortcomings regarding Western systems transferred to Ukrainian forces;

- Zaluzhny complains about HIMARS’ limited range;

- Zaluzhny demands arms deliveries on a scale the US and NATO are incapable of;

Mirrored - The New Atlas