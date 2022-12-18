Russian Missile/Drone Strikes Ukraine's Power Grid - Ukraine's Top Brass Admits Resource Shortage

Update on Russian military operations in and around Ukraine for December 17, 2022:
- Russian missiles and drones deliver massive damage to Ukrainian electrical infrastructure;
- The extensive damage reported by Russian strikes contradicts Kiev’s claims of intercepting “most” Russian missiles and drones;
- Pentagon plans training program for 500 Ukrainian forces per month falling far short of necessary numbers just to replace lost Ukrainian manpower;
- Ukrainian General Zaluzhny admits a growing logistical crisis and shortcomings regarding Western systems transferred to Ukrainian forces;
- Zaluzhny complains about HIMARS’ limited range;
- Zaluzhny demands arms deliveries on a scale the US and NATO are incapable of;
Mirrored - The New Atlas
