TCR#1088 STEVEN D KELLEY #534 AUG-29-2024 Yesterday, Tomorrow & Next Week Battle Plan





The bunker under the Getty acts as a "Noah's Ark" for western civilization Artifacts.

Looking at this thing is always a marvel. That HUGE wall all the way down that main road? The way it connects all the way from Getty Drive to the next building around the mountain, even at shorter portions down right side of building, it's MUCH higher than the American cars on Google maps.

Most really can see it's a fortress if they give the information a chance and don't be all emotional about OTG, COD for example haha

Clearly do not want the public freely around the museum/it's hill

It was built as a forever ark.

House, keep safe, gifts of human art and...





So... no one questions if it's built like a fortress. It was and it is.

That isn't it's secret.

But a secure forever doorway in and out of the LA2 City Underground. The Getty DUMB.

Because that's a forever, controlled passage way.

They will claim all the wildreness near it soon.

Likely all the way to the villa.

Ocean's shore and keep taking it north.

An enviromental command center is being planned. A force will protect the natrual state of Santa Monica Mountains. It will become a land grab. And turn into a no tresspass area.

There are entrances to the tunnel system in those mountains. Alien portals.

Indian caves. Witches Hollows.

Doorways in waterfalls.

These are magic places.

Magic old oaks, hilltop secrets. Hollywood wilderness.

Eagles Peak... cool easy hike, top veiw rock, shallow cave.

Look down on hawks soaring. This little mountain range can kill you just a few miles in. Getty wants control of all the mountain range.

One of the greatest powers of money is to own the land.

Billions only buy you so much.

But near ownership through politics and government dollar...

State builds bigger than a billionaire. And can manage the workforce involved.

It just about Satanists, keeping only other Satanists in power.

The club.





This is the last home in Malibu USA, that JP Getty lived in, before moving to Britain. It is called the Getty Villa, and like the Getty Center in LA it is also a museum, and it is also part of the vast underground tunnel system in Los Angeles.

This was the location of the bunker where Ferdinand Marcos sent ten year old girls in shipping containers to, while he was alive. JP Getty traded art for children, and also moved secret gold. This was the first industrial scale pedophile child sex/sacrifice factory, where elite #pedophiles could procure their children, abuse them, use them, and conveniently have them disposed of when they were no longer needed. An elite pedophile consumes 5000 children in their lifetime. Every politician you love used these services.

Jean Paul Getty died before the Getty Center on top of Santa Monica Mtn., was finished. His son Gordon, who sold #Getty oil to Texaco for 11 billion, completed the Getty Center, and to this day continues the family tradition of providing a place where Elite #Satanic pedophiles can rape, torture, murder, and eat #children, all protected by the #NSA and your beloved United States Government. You see there is no US #Government, it was take over by #Intertel. This is the #KHAZARIANMAFIA and Nazi #Templars. This is the #CIA, the #NSA, #Mossad, every government, and every major corporation,and bank.

You want to stop the war to end us all?

Join us now because we know where to place the stake to slay the monster, only we do.

Join me #Getty

