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Prophecies, Dreams & Visions all Pointing to USA's Destruction and Judgment coming Soon!
God's Roadmap to the End
God's Roadmap to the End
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57 views • July 11, 2020
Our Heavenly Father has poured out His Spirit upon His people over the last month, giving them dreams and visions about the judgment that is coming over the earth. The world that we knew for so long, will never return to the state it existed in under God's grace and mercy.

Time will soon literally run out which will affect even the reality of life for those who will remain on the earth and you do not want to be here when that happens. Ensure that you place 100% of your Trust in Jesus Christ to save you from your sins and to rescue you from this world when He returns to take those that belongs to Him to their eternal mansions in new glorified bodies!

Please like and share this video with as many people as possible - even if just one extra person comes to salvation through this, it is worth every effort!

Below are links to the videos that were used in this video, you are welcome to view them from start to finish.

Pastor Dana Coverstone's Dreams:
https://youtu.be/6TdpMSMP9x4

Prophecy From The Lord. Clear Message Of Judgement
https://youtu.be/Z1NPVnUtEFA

Ken Peters - I saw the Tribulation
https://youtu.be/5EkigikPBoY

Ken Peters - Jubilee Church Prophecy
https://youtu.be/hq0yyCnw3tk?t=1928

Carpool Gospel, End Time Prophetic Word, End Times Dream
https://youtu.be/kh7Ov6QLRIE

End Times Vission Of War. Massive Troop Movement WAR judgement on the USA world war 3. Accept Jesus
https://youtu.be/WO3N2z9mb1I

The Mandela Effect Predicted in 2009 - Fearful Heavenly Signs & World War 3 Coming Soon! Be Ready!!!
https://youtu.be/hS8YCmOdcxw

Series about Understanding the Rapture - VERY IMPORTANT TO WATCH!!
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW

If you would like to contact me, you can send me an email at [email protected]

If our Heavenly Father leads you to support this ministry, you can do so at the following link:
https://gogetfunding.com/gods-roadmap-to-the-end/

You can download this video at the following link - since it may be removed by the YT-police.

Blessings!
Keywords
rapturetribulationantichristamerica has fallenus destruction
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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