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Prophecies, Dreams & Visions all Pointing to USA's Destruction and Judgment coming Soon!
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57 views • July 11, 2020
Our Heavenly Father has poured out His Spirit upon His people over the last month, giving them dreams and visions about the judgment that is coming over the earth. The world that we knew for so long, will never return to the state it existed in under God's grace and mercy.
Time will soon literally run out which will affect even the reality of life for those who will remain on the earth and you do not want to be here when that happens. Ensure that you place 100% of your Trust in Jesus Christ to save you from your sins and to rescue you from this world when He returns to take those that belongs to Him to their eternal mansions in new glorified bodies!
Please like and share this video with as many people as possible - even if just one extra person comes to salvation through this, it is worth every effort!
Below are links to the videos that were used in this video, you are welcome to view them from start to finish.
Pastor Dana Coverstone's Dreams:
https://youtu.be/6TdpMSMP9x4
Prophecy From The Lord. Clear Message Of Judgement
https://youtu.be/Z1NPVnUtEFA
Ken Peters - I saw the Tribulation
https://youtu.be/5EkigikPBoY
Ken Peters - Jubilee Church Prophecy
https://youtu.be/hq0yyCnw3tk?t=1928
Carpool Gospel, End Time Prophetic Word, End Times Dream
https://youtu.be/kh7Ov6QLRIE
End Times Vission Of War. Massive Troop Movement WAR judgement on the USA world war 3. Accept Jesus
https://youtu.be/WO3N2z9mb1I
The Mandela Effect Predicted in 2009 - Fearful Heavenly Signs & World War 3 Coming Soon! Be Ready!!!
https://youtu.be/hS8YCmOdcxw
Series about Understanding the Rapture - VERY IMPORTANT TO WATCH!!
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
If you would like to contact me, you can send me an email at [email protected]
If our Heavenly Father leads you to support this ministry, you can do so at the following link:
https://gogetfunding.com/gods-roadmap-to-the-end/
You can download this video at the following link - since it may be removed by the YT-police.
Blessings!
Time will soon literally run out which will affect even the reality of life for those who will remain on the earth and you do not want to be here when that happens. Ensure that you place 100% of your Trust in Jesus Christ to save you from your sins and to rescue you from this world when He returns to take those that belongs to Him to their eternal mansions in new glorified bodies!
Please like and share this video with as many people as possible - even if just one extra person comes to salvation through this, it is worth every effort!
Below are links to the videos that were used in this video, you are welcome to view them from start to finish.
Pastor Dana Coverstone's Dreams:
https://youtu.be/6TdpMSMP9x4
Prophecy From The Lord. Clear Message Of Judgement
https://youtu.be/Z1NPVnUtEFA
Ken Peters - I saw the Tribulation
https://youtu.be/5EkigikPBoY
Ken Peters - Jubilee Church Prophecy
https://youtu.be/hq0yyCnw3tk?t=1928
Carpool Gospel, End Time Prophetic Word, End Times Dream
https://youtu.be/kh7Ov6QLRIE
End Times Vission Of War. Massive Troop Movement WAR judgement on the USA world war 3. Accept Jesus
https://youtu.be/WO3N2z9mb1I
The Mandela Effect Predicted in 2009 - Fearful Heavenly Signs & World War 3 Coming Soon! Be Ready!!!
https://youtu.be/hS8YCmOdcxw
Series about Understanding the Rapture - VERY IMPORTANT TO WATCH!!
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
If you would like to contact me, you can send me an email at [email protected]
If our Heavenly Father leads you to support this ministry, you can do so at the following link:
https://gogetfunding.com/gods-roadmap-to-the-end/
You can download this video at the following link - since it may be removed by the YT-police.
Blessings!
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