This is the kind of legal system we want. Hold that in your heart. We have to set the goal and move toward it in some way each day. (1 min)

Please Share.



Source @davidavocadowolfe 🥑

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/

https://christs.net/