The Select Committee on China, on June 27, strongly recommended the administration not renew the agreement between the United States and China on cooperation in science and technology

7.11 Ava Chen is back for Part 2 to spill the Beans and Collard Greens about Sequoia Capital

The Select Committee on China, on June 27, strongly recommended the administration not renew the agreement between the United

States and the People's Republic of China on cooperation in science and technology.

中国问题特别委员会强烈建议政府不要续签美国与中共国关于科学技术合作的协议。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

