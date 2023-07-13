The Select Committee on China, on June 27, strongly recommended the administration not renew the agreement between the United States and China on cooperation in science and technology

https://gettr.com/post/p2lw04hb2ae
7.11 Ava Chen is back for Part 2 to spill the Beans and Collard Greens about Sequoia Capital
The Select Committee on China, on June 27, strongly recommended the administration not renew the agreement between the United
States and the People's Republic of China on cooperation in science and technology.
中国问题特别委员会强烈建议政府不要续签美国与中共国关于科学技术合作的协议。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@diamondandsilk @mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.