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Bill Gates is in Big Trouble: Insiders Admit to Creating Covid-19
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420 views • May 12, 2021
Alex Jones fills in
the missing information from Tucker Carlson's censored report exposing
Dr. Fauci's connection to the infamous Wuhan Lab suspected of leaking
the Covid-19 virus. See Tucker Carlson's full report here: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609aa7a61d3d8c1fbc2ae93e
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the missing information from Tucker Carlson's censored report exposing
Dr. Fauci's connection to the infamous Wuhan Lab suspected of leaking
the Covid-19 virus. See Tucker Carlson's full report here: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609aa7a61d3d8c1fbc2ae93e
Save 50% on our Fish Oils Combo Pack by ordering today!
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