Information Warfare, Fraternities, Nazis, Deadly Gender Transition, High-Profile Sacrifices

Topics list provided by Jesus Saved Darnell:
* RECAP: JermWarfare Jeremy wants Johnny’s interview to
EXCLUSIVELY make money on.
* Were the co-founders of the Jesuits lovers?
* What is the significance of college fraternities?
* Where did mass, mandatory “education” (INDOCTRINATION) come from?
* “User-edited Wikipedia”.
* The Catholic roots of the Third Reich.
* Yet ANOTHER government “see something, say something” program threatens to get you “Red Flagged” and SWAT’d.
* Linux inside hack.
* The internet has been shut down.
* Should you actively avoid “evil” symbolism and numbers?
* The Controlled Substances act and Rome’s ties to prohibition.
* “Gender transition” procedures may be deadly and irreversible.
* Kurt Cobain’s mysterious death; did he become a Christian and get sacrificed because of it?
* “Jamaican music” tied to this Roman Catholic “boys school”.
* Read “Roman Catholicism” by Loraine Boettner
* Even MORE gun confiscation in California
