GO TIME? Military Deploy in Brazil – “Martial Law Coming Next Week”
GalacticStorm
Published 11 hours ago |
Tyrmand: Martial Law is Coming to Brazil Next Week. If Not: Then Gulags and Venezuela Await.Military vehicles have been spotted mobilizing in Brazil as President Bolsonaro met with military leaders at a ceremony to promote new generals in Brazilía Thursday. “Martial law is coming next week”, says Brazil observer Matt Tyrmand.  Elon Musk noted Twitter may have interfered with Brazilian elections.

“I have sources on the ground saying that the reservists are being activated right now, starting yesterday in smaller and mid-size cities,” journalist Matthew Tyrmand told Steve Bannon on Dec. 2. “You can already see videos of tanks being transported to strategic points and chokeholds around the country. I think by next Wednesday or Thursday, (the Generals) are going to put a letter in front of Bolsonaro and say, sign this and activate us. We believe we have to act right now, according to the constitution, and go after these (voting) machines, arrest these judges, and then the house of cards will fall.”

war roommartial lawbolsonaromilitary interventionmassive protestsbrazil electionnot concede

