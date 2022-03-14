Communist China Tries To Dominate the World by Unrestricted Warfare and Invade Taiwan

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03/12/2022 Frank Gaffney: Communist China uses an unrestricted warfare strategy against the US. As a global superpower, Communist China forms alliances with all of the bad countries. They dominate many areas through the construction of infrastructure globally. Taiwan is now in the crosshairs. Xi Jinping may seize Taiwan either before or after starting his third term in the coming general meeting of the Chinese Communist Party.