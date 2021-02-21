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Breaking ALL of Youtubes rules in one day! (Live with Elle)
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71 views • February 21, 2021
ANY topics or comments please leave em in the chat :)
Its time to open some cans of worms and get to the tough issues!
Rocco Galati video
https://www.facebook.com/DeanRCoakley/posts/10158047523668339
Check out my latest video
EXPOSING THE BIGGEST SCAM IN WORLD HISTORY!
https://www.brighteon.com/94e34568-1b11-4a51-ad21-151e10f3997a
Vax ingredients
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2RXzKRCqY68zNy8j29I6GBFmfKpRjU0QGdJJPRdg6VUFKz8EVQdggXy_c
Bill c-20
https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/cntrng-crm/frrms/c21-en.aspx
Racial vax profiling
https://americanactionnews.com/foreign-affairs/2021/02/16/canadian-health-experts-demand-government-prioritize-covid-vaccine-candidates-based-on-racial-criteria/
Edmonton abusing freezing Aboriginals in -35 weather
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuNuXLgSYV0&;feature=youtu.be
Physicians will contact Ontarians 80 and over for COVID-19 vaccination appointments
https://globalnews.ca/news/7650667/ontario-80-older-contacted-covid19-vaccination-appointments/amp/
LILLEY: Trudeau reduces sentence for serious gun crimes
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-trudeau-reduces-sentence-for-serious-gun-crimes?fbclid=IwAR2_riBR5NgvioqkxggQ4cUkEOD_l3meuMM1snfXKuolUt-kFKirGwI9rjE
Its time to open some cans of worms and get to the tough issues!
Rocco Galati video
https://www.facebook.com/DeanRCoakley/posts/10158047523668339
Check out my latest video
EXPOSING THE BIGGEST SCAM IN WORLD HISTORY!
https://www.brighteon.com/94e34568-1b11-4a51-ad21-151e10f3997a
Vax ingredients
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2RXzKRCqY68zNy8j29I6GBFmfKpRjU0QGdJJPRdg6VUFKz8EVQdggXy_c
Bill c-20
https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/cntrng-crm/frrms/c21-en.aspx
Racial vax profiling
https://americanactionnews.com/foreign-affairs/2021/02/16/canadian-health-experts-demand-government-prioritize-covid-vaccine-candidates-based-on-racial-criteria/
Edmonton abusing freezing Aboriginals in -35 weather
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuNuXLgSYV0&;feature=youtu.be
Physicians will contact Ontarians 80 and over for COVID-19 vaccination appointments
https://globalnews.ca/news/7650667/ontario-80-older-contacted-covid19-vaccination-appointments/amp/
LILLEY: Trudeau reduces sentence for serious gun crimes
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-trudeau-reduces-sentence-for-serious-gun-crimes?fbclid=IwAR2_riBR5NgvioqkxggQ4cUkEOD_l3meuMM1snfXKuolUt-kFKirGwI9rjE
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