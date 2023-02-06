https://gettr.com/post/p27g3s7a05c

2/5/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: With the a cheap spy balloon, “Xi the Dead Emperor” showed the entire world his defiance to the US and has won the asymmetric warfare and psychological warfare against the US; at the same time, the world has realized that the CCP is their only threat; what kind of crazy things will “Xi the Dead Emperor” do next?

#XitheDeadEmperor #CCPspyBalloon #asymmetricWarfare #psychologicalWarfare #NFSC





2/5/2023 文贵盖特：习死皇用价廉气球向世人展示其敢于挑战美国，并赢得了所谓的不对称战和心理战；但同时也让世界看清楚中共才是世界唯一的威胁，还有啥是习死皇不敢干的吗？

#习死皇 #中共间谍气球 #不对称战争 #心理战 #新中国联邦





