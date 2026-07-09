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Diagnosing The Democrat Socialists’ Disease
* The disease of Democrat Socialism is spreading throughout three groups of people: the ungrateful urban class (who consume, but do not produce); immigrants (who tend to come from failed states); and DEI activists (who claim to be victimized).
* Their symptoms and agenda include everything antithetical to traditional American policy — and they want to align us with nations from the third world.
* Their methodology is to run in select blue cities in local elections, giving them a chance to out-fund and out-perform the Dems.
* If they do that well, socialism could spread to the entire Democrat Party.
* Socialists can’t afford to create a third party, so they are simply taking over another.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (9 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7ci5rq-victor-davis-hanson-diagnosing-the-symptoms-of-the-democrat-socialists-dise.html