Which Medical Professional Tests for Ehlers Danlos Syndrome #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇Where do people go if they want to see if they've got Ehler's Danlos Syndrome?Soft tissue therapist and personal trainer Corinne Zeiderman, who works with clients that have EDS and HSD, discloses where people can get tested to find out whether they've got the syndrome.Corinne shares that in the UK, people who suspect that they have EDS go to doctors who specialize in Rheumatology. She also adds that there genetic tests for EDS can also be conducted by functional medicine doctors. 👨🏻‍⚕️Medical professionals conducting genetic testing may still be a bit scarce, however, there is hope of it increasing and becoming more accurate in the future as MORE data is gathered through research.What are your thoughts about this message? Let us know in the comments.