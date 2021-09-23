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FDA Official 'Blow Dart African Americans' & Wants 'Nazi Germany Registry' for Unvaxxed [23.09.2021]
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50 views • September 23, 2021
Robert W Malone, MD - @RWMaloneMD
'I have verified that Taylor Lee is an FDA employee. Job title = Economist.'
https://directory.psc.gov/hhsdir/eeKey.asp?Key=28228
Last name Lee
First name Taylor
Middle name W
Agency FDA
Organization /DHHS/FDA/CTP/CTP/OD
Job title ECONOMIST
Building WO75
Room 6469
Duty station Silver Spring MD 20993-0002
Phone 301-796-9288
Internet e-mail [email protected]
https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1441011169934942210?s=20
1,016,663 views Sep 23, 2021
Project Veritas - 1.19M subscribers
https://youtu.be/4oWWcqGk1m4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals/videos
'I have verified that Taylor Lee is an FDA employee. Job title = Economist.'
https://directory.psc.gov/hhsdir/eeKey.asp?Key=28228
Last name Lee
First name Taylor
Middle name W
Agency FDA
Organization /DHHS/FDA/CTP/CTP/OD
Job title ECONOMIST
Building WO75
Room 6469
Duty station Silver Spring MD 20993-0002
Phone 301-796-9288
Internet e-mail [email protected]
https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1441011169934942210?s=20
1,016,663 views Sep 23, 2021
Project Veritas - 1.19M subscribers
https://youtu.be/4oWWcqGk1m4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals/videos
Keywords
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