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UFOs A Demonic Deception FULL DOCUMENTARY (2022)
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249 views • January 24, 2022
This new documentary will provide solid evidence which shows that UFOs / Aliens / "Extraterrestrials" are not from other planets but from other dimensions, harassing the human race and pretending to be various alien races even though they are really the same entities.
This documentary was produced by fellow truth channel LLS: https://www.youtube.com/c/littlelight...
What you are about to see will explain why the American government and social media companies are boosting UFO channels and documentaries while censoring journalists that expose the UFO agenda as a psyop.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rZZ7acMtUnL2/
This documentary was produced by fellow truth channel LLS: https://www.youtube.com/c/littlelight...
What you are about to see will explain why the American government and social media companies are boosting UFO channels and documentaries while censoring journalists that expose the UFO agenda as a psyop.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rZZ7acMtUnL2/
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