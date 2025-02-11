Kiev Lost Time For Maneuver In Pokrovsk Direction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempt counterattacks in different directions but fail to change the balance of power and continue to retreat.

As it was expected, the recent large-scaled attack in the Kursk region led to heavy losses and no victories on the ground. The attempted attack was aimed at containing Russian forces and distracting the Russian command from the upcoming Ukrainian attacks in other directions.

The recent expensive Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region highlighted that the Ukrainian military may attempt new counterattacks in the Donbass, mainly in the Pokrovsk direction. Indeed, the military command of the Ukrainian military is well predictable.

According to preliminary reports from the battlefield, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted attacks on the southwestern outskirts of Pokrovsk aimed at obliterating a salient created as a result of the Russian advance. The counterattack was reported near the village of Zvirove located only three kilometers away from Pokrovsk. Following the same tactics used in the recent attack in the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces went into an assault on American armored vehicles. In several waves of attacks from different directions, Ukrainian assault groups were moving along the roads under close Russian fire. As a result, armored vehicles from the US were stopped by massive strikes of small FPV drones. Another Ukrainian counteroffensive ended in failure and more losses in manpower and military equipment from NATO.

Another possible direction of new Ukrainian counterattacks could be the village of Lysivka, inflamed by prolonged battles. It is located in the southeastern outskirts of Pokrovsk. In the case of breakthrough there, the Ukrainian forces could advance deep in the Russian rear areas and attack the strategically important town of Selidovo from the north.

In order to achieve strategic success and surround large Russian forces, the Ukrainian military could also attempt a breakthrough south of Uspenovka to target Selidovo from the west.

But the balance of power on the frontlines ruins Ukrainian plans. The Russian army has launched a series of successful offensive operations and is rapidly expanding its zone of control on a wide front southwest of Pokrovsk. For example, on February 11th, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially confirmed the full control of Yasenove, while the Russian troops are already repelling Ukrainians from Sribne located to the west.

Betting on the heavy battles in the Russian Kursk region, where Kiev is fighting for political benefits losing large military reserves, the Ukrainian military lost any chance to counterattack and take back control of the territories lost in the Donbass, including the regions in various places like Pokrovsk. The Russian army is already straightening its front, securing its flanks and threatening the next Dnepropetrovsk region with a major offensive on a wide front from Velikaya Novoselka to Pokrovsk.

