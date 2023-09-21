Create New Account
It was for the greater good ... theirs!
Ye shall know the truth
42 Subscribers
36 views
Published a day ago

Let us remember how these evil people and their zealous helpers ("collabos" in French) pushed their criminal agenda, manipulating and deceiving people in a way outdoing the nazi propaganda. Generations to come need to be told what we have been living through throughout the world on behalf of these corrupt, vicious demons.

Keywords
vaccinesnew world ordergatescovid scamschwab

