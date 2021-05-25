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Mirror: Thousands of LA Homeless to Move in with the RICH!!
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20 views • May 25, 2021
This video is about resolving the problem of homeless people and how the administration of California plans to do it. They want to fight freedom. They want to give people an incentive not to work by telling people not to pay rent and turn California into a welfare state. They are offering free housing and free food which will make people move to California to participate. He shares that the new passports are coming. No passport no service. LA residents revolt over shanty town plans. They want to house homeless in tents and cabins on popular beaches.
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