Live Update: Cartel Wars - clashes & street unrest hits Puerto Vallarta, Mexico | Patrick Henningsen

Local and vacationing residents in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico are now sheltering inside their accommodations after cartel-related violence erupted in the streets today Sunday morning, with burning cars and buses placed to block main roads through city, sending plumes of smoke up in the air, and prompting warnings of a state of emergency by local and federal authorities. The federal government has imposed 1pm curfew, warning all residents in Jalisco State that criminal groups have set up roadblocks with burning vehicles, with reports of some passengers being pulled out of taxis and robbed. Reports of any injuries (or worse) have yet to be confirmed. Video report from 12:30pm local time.UPDATE: The is a region and nations crisis/state of emergency with unrest and clashes in Guadalajara, El Tuito, Tapalpa, and others. “Authorities in the state of Jalisco have declared a statewide “Code Red” after a high profile law enforcement operation in the town of Tapalpa during the early hours of Sunday, in which Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes was reported killed. El Mencho was the head of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most formidable drug cartels.” (Quote: Mexico Daily News)

