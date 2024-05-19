Create New Account
Prophecies | AMERICA SHALL BE SAVED - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -



Flash Point Northern Lights May 14, 2024

Tony Suarez September 17, 2021 and Hank Kunneman December 1,2023

0 - 5:11

https://rumble.com/v4v5vlt-prophetic-words-northern-lights-watch-what-i-will-do-flashpoint.html



Donna Rigney May 14, 2024

10:54 - 22:40

https://youtu.be/lYAF0jFUXj8?si=3O515llzH27DC7sq



Sid Roth May 14, 2024

0 - 14:21

17:06 - 23:22

https://www.youtube.com/live/k33Itv1kAZU?si=AeML7TYzdFtLe7SH



Robin D Bullock CI May 12, 2024

1:19:32 -1:27:06

https://www.youtube.com/live/oe2QIf1yOfw?si=H-NuLfevyTPxA64Y



Robin D Bullock 11th Hour May 14, 2024

53:48 - 57:00

35:23 - 41:34

https://www.youtube.com/live/t4O9uX3FcyU?si=4w5gAYgHSbf222G3



Amanda Grace May 13, 2024 When Ben Stops Judah Begins: A Major Changing of the Guard in the Earth

10:44 - 28:18

https://www.youtube.com/live/ZQeM-Zbl_Kc?si=Maiy9D0PygPekWK3



Julie Green given on May 11, 2024 delivered May 14, 2024

19:23 - 30:18

https://rumble.com/v4v1q5r-live-with-julie.html



Tim Sh


