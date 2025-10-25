The BRICS War on the Dollar Just Hit Endgame—What's Next Changes EVERYTHING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While Americans are distracted by fake market highs, the real power shift is happening in the East. India has re-monetized silver at a stunning 10:1 ratio with gold. China's gold reserves are exploding. In 2024, India quietly bought 30% of all silver mined on Earth. The dollar's death spiral can't be hidden anymore, and the illusion of a booming stock market and crypto "recovery" is shattering. The global reset isn't coming — it's already here.