The BRICS War on the Dollar Just Hit Endgame—What's Next Changes EVERYTHING
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
537 views • 1 day ago

While Americans are distracted by fake market highs, the real power shift is happening in the East. India has re-monetized silver at a stunning 10:1 ratio with gold. China’s gold reserves are exploding. In 2024, India quietly bought 30% of all silver mined on Earth. The dollar’s death spiral can’t be hidden anymore, and the illusion of a booming stock market and crypto “recovery” is shattering. The global reset isn’t coming — it’s already here. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Download Perplexity’s new AI-web browser, Comet, by heading to https://pplx.ai/MIA and let your browser work for you. Plus, right now when you download Comet - you get a month of Rumble Premium for free! Click https://www.perfectorigins.com/mia-vb.html to enter the giveaway — Vive Biotics has 15 probiotic strains plus prebiotics, designed to survive stomach acid and help restore balance. Use code: MIA at checkout for 25% off your order. Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

