The BRICS War on the Dollar Just Hit Endgame—What's Next Changes EVERYTHING

While Americans are distracted by fake market highs, the real power shift is happening in the East. India has re-monetized silver at a stunning 10:1 ratio with gold. China’s gold reserves are exploding. In 2024, India quietly bought 30% of all silver mined on Earth. The dollar’s death spiral can’t be hidden anymore, and the illusion of a booming stock market and crypto “recovery” is shattering. The global reset isn’t coming — it’s already here. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Download Perplexity’s new AI-web browser, Comet, by heading to https://pplx.ai/MIA and let your browser work for you. Plus, right now when you download Comet - you get a month of Rumble Premium for free! Click https://www.perfectorigins.com/mia-vb.html to enter the giveaway — Vive Biotics has 15 probiotic strains plus prebiotics, designed to survive stomach acid and help restore balance. Use code: MIA at checkout for 25% off your order. Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/