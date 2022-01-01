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The Love Of Christ - Where Your Treasure Is, There Will Your Heart Be Also - Where Is Your Heart?
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10 views • January 01, 2022
He hath given meat unto them that fear Him: He will ever be mindful of His covenant. - Psalm 111:5. Consider friends... all that we have beheld together. It is in the midst of the fire, it is there that the Spirit speaks with us... Repentance - A "Reversal" of one's decision, a 180 degree turn back to the Beginning, i.e. conversion. Just as the prodigal son. Just as the repentant thief, "this man has done nothing amiss." Forsake everything. This world is evil. "Thine eyes shall see the King in his beauty: they shall behold the land that is very far off. Thine heart shall meditate terror. Where is the scribe? where is the receiver? where is he that counted the towers?" Car 54 where are you??? I don't desire anyone to go through what is coming. Gird up your loins and you have your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace. "None shall be weary nor stumble among them; none shall slumber nor sleep; neither shall the girdle of their loins be loosed, nor the latchet of their shoes be broken." - Isaiah 5:27.
Mystery Babylon Playlist YT - bit.ly/3yGqIUm
6 Free Christian eBooks – The Bible Revealed -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/09/18/6-christian-books-revealed/
The Gospel Of Repentance -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/16/the-gospel-of-repentance/
The End Is Here – Behold The Day, It Is Come -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/03/the-end-is-here/
Mystery Babylon - A Not So Merry Christmas -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/22/a-not-so-merry-christmas/
Where The Spirit Speaks -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/31/where-the-spirit-speaks/
The Good Shepherd – A Year Of New Beginnings -
https://liftupabanner.com/2022/01/01/the-good-shepherd/
Many More -
https://liftupabanner.com
Music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/rossbugden
Mystery Babylon Playlist YT - bit.ly/3yGqIUm
6 Free Christian eBooks – The Bible Revealed -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/09/18/6-christian-books-revealed/
The Gospel Of Repentance -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/16/the-gospel-of-repentance/
The End Is Here – Behold The Day, It Is Come -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/03/the-end-is-here/
Mystery Babylon - A Not So Merry Christmas -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/22/a-not-so-merry-christmas/
Where The Spirit Speaks -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/31/where-the-spirit-speaks/
The Good Shepherd – A Year Of New Beginnings -
https://liftupabanner.com/2022/01/01/the-good-shepherd/
Many More -
https://liftupabanner.com
Music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/rossbugden
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