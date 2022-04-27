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EPISODE#38 DOOMSDAY PREPPING 101 SURVIVOR OR VICTIM With Bill Rice
The AlphaWarrior Show
The AlphaWarrior Show
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148 views • April 27, 2022
LIVE Wednesday 7PM (PST)/10PM (EST)
PRESHOW MUSIC 20 mins before show start.

In a moment in time when the world is unpredictable and you have love ones you’re responsible for, ask yourself, if the end of times happened right now could I protect my family. Many patriots don’t realize the amount of preparation and thought that needs to go into that kind of planning. Tonight Alpha has a conversation with Expert Prepper Bill Rice to tackle those questions and do’s and don’t of prepping for survival. Tune in, this might just save your life.

SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:

MYPATRIOTSUPPLY:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6539742.306c777

MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha

Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA

https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow

WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/

SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:

Follow Bill Rice at: https://www.community-prepper.com/

MUSIC PRESHOW PLAYLIST (EP.38):

Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL-jC7XyLeo
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozl3L9fhKtE
Just A Friend - Biz Markie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aofoBrFNdg
867-5309 / Jenny - Tommy Tutone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WTdTwcmxyo
I Touch Myself - Divinyls https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wv-34w8kGPM

SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:

WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow

CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]

SUPPORT:

To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.

GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna

SPECIAL THANKS:

It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.

The fight is not over, but together we will win.

Respectfully,

Alfredo “Alpha” Luna

Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter Mc
Keywords
foodpreppermilitarydiysurvivalradiowildernesswatersafetysecuritydoomsdaymapsstoragehuntingfishingmedical kitmrelifestrawbill ricecommunity prepper
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