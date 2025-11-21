BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"An Intentional Response to the Latest Lunacy"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 1 day ago

There is so much that is occurring right now across the nation. However, we must stop and recognize this for what it is: a subversive message aimed at our military and intelligence officials. 


We the people must now let our voices be heard. Action must be taken in response to this outrage. There must be accountability. We must send a message to those responsible and ensure that this seditious behavior continues no further.  


Please join me in sharing this video, or creating a video of your own, to notify the White House that you want action to be taken against these Congressional Democrats!

Keywords
videomilitarylatestintelpeoplenationactionbehaviormessagecontinuevoicestoplunacyresponseofficialaimtakeoutrageresponsiblesubversiveintentoccurrecognizeensureseditious
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy