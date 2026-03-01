ALEXANDER THE GREAT IS APOLLYON [HALIOS] THE BEAST FROM REVELATION 11 🦍 GORILLA199

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The thumbnail can be seen in the videos linked below - this is a statue in Berlin
Worldwide News Exclusive" - Evidence that Alexander the great is apollyon (Halios) the SUN god beast from revelation 911
Alexander and Apollyon (aka Halios) are both the son/s of Zeus - This at the worse makes them brothers, but there is a huge amount of evidence that they are one and the same person.
IT GETS WORSE...
APOLLYON THE DESTROYER IS A HERMAPHRODITE! - Part 1 - By Gorilla199
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NDInwNBNxI&t=1220s
APOLLYON THE DESTROYER IS A HERMAPHRODITE! - Part 2 - By Gorilla199
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tza1Pgd_wFE&t=1635s
Gorilla199
Jesus Christ is the Lord
There was an URL which cannot be restored, but will be replaced with this comment:
"This world is so blind, even if a person is a top Christian scholar and they are nonelect. They will never understand the prophecies in the bible because everything in the Bible must be fulfilled. Read Daniel 12:10 which talks about the "wicked"=nonelects that will never understand the prophecies in the Bible. Also read 2 Thessalonians 2:10-12 which talks about strong delusion unto the nonelect."