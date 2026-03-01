BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
ALEXANDER THE GREAT IS APOLLYON [HALIOS] THE BEAST FROM REVELATION 11 🦍 GORILLA199
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
123 views • 1 day ago

The thumbnail can be seen in the videos linked below - this is a statue in Berlin


Worldwide News Exclusive" - Evidence that Alexander the great is apollyon (Halios) the SUN god beast from revelation 911


Alexander and Apollyon (aka Halios) are both the son/s of Zeus - This at the worse makes them brothers, but there is a huge amount of evidence that they are one and the same person.


IT GETS WORSE...


APOLLYON THE DESTROYER IS A HERMAPHRODITE! - Part 1 - By Gorilla199

    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NDInwNBNxI&t=1220s

APOLLYON THE DESTROYER IS A HERMAPHRODITE! - Part 2 - By Gorilla199

    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tza1Pgd_wFE&t=1635s


Gorilla199

Jesus Christ is the Lord


There was an URL which cannot be restored, but will be replaced with this comment:


"This world is so blind, even if a person is a top Christian scholar and they are nonelect. They will never understand the prophecies in the bible because everything in the Bible must be fulfilled. Read Daniel 12:10 which talks about the "wicked"=nonelects that will never understand the prophecies in the Bible. Also read 2 Thessalonians 2:10-12 which talks about strong delusion unto the nonelect."


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PMWy-hgJqQ

alexander the greathermaphroditeapollyon the destroyergorilla199chris constantinehalios
