FDA Report: 44% of the Pregnant Woman Participated in Pfizer mRNA Vaccine Trail Suffered Miscarriages

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ajm4c3d
08/16/2022 The Pfizer adverse events document released by the FDA due to a court order shows that 44% of pregnant women participating in Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccine trial suffered miscarriages. The FDA was aware of the horrifying rate of fetal death by the start of April 2021. They were silent. And Pfizer was silent.