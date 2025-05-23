Bitcoin's Endgame

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
https://civilizationcycle.com/
I present to you the Great BTC Grab, my research of available liquid BTC in 2025, and what factors and events will dry up available BTC for sale on exchanges before 2028. This effects all of us, so do not confuse it with a crypto post, this is how the new monetary system will be started in tandem with GENIUS stable coin legislation in the USA.
⚡⚡⚡⚡ 3300 Solar Generator System w/ EMP Intercept Technology + FREE Waterproof 200W Solar Panel by Grid Doctor
https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/products/grid-doctor-3300-emp-solar-generator?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=12&affid=270
🍅 Free Sustainability Course from The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com