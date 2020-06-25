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4 Ways To Make Oatmeal Recipe Breakfast For Weight Loss
Healthy Diet & Fitness
Healthy Diet & Fitness
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154 views • June 25, 2020
Oatmeal Recipe 1

Lemon Blueberry Oatmeal 280 calories

Ingredients
1 cups almond milk
1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 Cup raspberries
1 teaspoons lemon zest
1 tbsp honey

Directions
In a small sauce pan combine the almond milk, oatmeal, and heat on low until all the milk is absorbed about 10-15 minutes
When the oatmeal has absorbed all the milk turn off heat and add vanilla extract, raspberries, lemon zest, and honey to the oatmeal and mix well, move to a bowl and top with raspberries.
enjoy!


Oatmeal Recipe 2

Chocolate Oatmeal 300 calories

Ingredients

1/2 cup water
1/2 cup milk (I use almond milk)
1/2 cup oats
1/2 tbsp cocoa powder
1 tbsp honey
2 blueberries
2 rasberries
1/2 banana mashed


Directions
In a small sauce pan combine water and almond milk, oatmeal, and heat on low until all the milk is absorbed about 10-15 minutes
When the oatmeal has absorbed all the liquid turn off heat and add cocoa powde, banana, and honey to the oatmeal and mix well, move to a bowl and top with raspberries and blueberries.
enjoy!

Oatmeal Recipe 3

Blueberries Oatmeal 290 calories

Ingredients

1 cups water or milk
1/2 cup old fashioned oatmeal
10 blueberries (1 oz.)
1 tablespoons yogurt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon honey

Directions
In a small sauce pan combine the almond milk, oatmeal, and heat on low until all the milk is absorbed about 10-15 minutes.

While the oatmeal is doing its thing smash 10 blueberries with the back of a spoon or a fork in a small bowl, mix in yogurt, vanilla and honey and set aside.

When the oatmeal has absorbed all the milk turn off heat and add the yogurt mixture to the oatmeal and mix well, move to a bowl and top with blueberries.
enjoy!

Oatmeal Recipe 4

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal 290 calories

Ingredients

1 cup water
1/2 cup quick oats
1 apple cut into bite sized chunks
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tbsp honey


Directions
In a small sauce pan combine water, oatmeal, and heat on low until all the water is absorbed about 10-15 minutes.

When the oatmeal has absorbed all the water turn off heat and add the apple, cinnamon, and honey to the oatmeal and mix well, move to a bowl and top with apple.
enjoy!
Keywords
foodrecipedietfitnesshealthy snackyummy goodnessserious fitness
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