Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott Criticizes the CCP During His Speech in Taiwan

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10/08/2021 Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott delivers a speech in Taiwan in which he counted the crimes of the CCP. He implies Australia’s support for Taiwan and the freedom of Taiwan and Chinese people.