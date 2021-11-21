PSEUDOLOGY THE ART OF LYING

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ATTENTION: The Video freezes up at 11:52 to 12:29 and 12:51 to 13:25 - The audio is fine during this period. Sorry
The entertainment industry has long stood as one of the most influential businesses on the planet. Yet there is an overwhelming misconception that it’s content has no effect upon your life. Exactly how much of an effect media has upon you has been measured by the advertising industry. The advertising industry uses hypnosis and psychology to sell you their products. Are movie producers using these same tactics to sell you a belief system? See the scientific evidence in our latest documentary. Pseudology takes an in depth look into the entertainment industry and reveals how the movies are reshaping your views of God. Has the media industry perfected the art of lying?