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Kamala Harris- Deer in the Headlights with Stephen Colbert; Imagine her on World Stage
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356 views • November 28, 2020
Phony Kamala Harris laughs at her disingenuous attack on Democratic nominee Joe Biden during the primary debates. Her nervous laughter will not serve the United States well on the world stage, and she demonstrates just what a fake phony she is while she lacks the wit and acumen to come up with an question she absolutely should've anticipated.
#Kamalaharris #stephencolbert #trump #joebiden
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#Kamalaharris #stephencolbert #trump #joebiden
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
politicsdonald trumpjoe bidenus presidentkamala harriscolbertstephen colbertunited states politicslate showthe late showwitprimary debatesdemocratic politicsphony kamala harrisdemocratic nomineenervous laughvp pickworld stagephony kamalaacumenstephen colbert kamala harrisvp debatesstupid politicianslate show kamala
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