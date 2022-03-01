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All about water fasting with Dr. Alan Goldhamer part 1 of 2
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146 views • March 01, 2022
http://www.rawlifehealthshow.com In this video I talk with Dr. Alan Goldhamer of TrueNorth Health Center. A Fasting Center in Santa Rosa, CA. Dr. Goldhamer is the author of The Health Promoting Cookbook which provides detailed nutritional information on how and why to adopt a health promoting diet; he is co-author of The Pleasure Trap. Check out his website. part 1 of 2
http://www.healthpromoting.com/
TODAY'S QUESTION OF THE DAY:
How often do you fast?
Post your answer below and add your comments now!
http://www.healthpromoting.com/
TODAY'S QUESTION OF THE DAY:
How often do you fast?
Post your answer below and add your comments now!
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