Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: October 19-20, 2023





▪️Palestinian forces continue to shell Israeli towns from the Gaza Strip. Most of the rockets were intercepted by air defenses, but Beer Sheva, Netivot, Sderot and Ashkelon were hit.





▪️On Thursday evening, unidentified men on three ATVs drove into a shooting range at an Israeli military base near Be'er Sheva. The drivers did not respond to a demand to stop, so they opened fire at them: one person was killed and the others fled.





▪️The Israeli Air Force continues bombing of the Gaza Strip. Another member of the Hamas Politburo is eliminated.





▪️One of the strikes hit the vicinity of the Church of Saint Porphyrius. Judging by the footage from the site, the building itself survived.





▪️The Rafah crossing is being renovated: humanitarian aid is planned to be brought into Gaza through the crossing. But so far no one has made a political decision on opening the crossing.





▪️Hezbollah continues to exchange strikes with the IDF along the entire Israel-Lebanon border.





▪️Militants of the Lebanese branch of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the militant wing of Hamas, fired rockets from Lebanon into Israel's northern border. In all, some 30 rockets were fired.





▪️Violent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians are underway in the West Bank. Tactical aviation is used to quell the unrest, with one of the strikes hitting the Nur Shams camp.





▪️Following Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Israel. During his visit, he supported the Israelis and said he hopes for their speedy victory over Hamas.





▪️On Thursday, a Houthi group from Yemen fired three Quds-3 rockets into southern Israel. The projectiles were intercepted on approach by the American ship USS Carney.