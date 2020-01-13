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Emberlit FireAnt Titanium Ultralight Stove
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29 views • January 13, 2020
Emberlit FireAnt Titanium Ultralight Stove
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Perfect for Camping Survival Situations where gear size weight matter.
Small Fold up Titanium Rocket Stove burns small wood
Wood twigs feeds from side or you can use removable plate
to use alcohol or fuel tablets.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Perfect for Camping Survival Situations where gear size weight matter.
Small Fold up Titanium Rocket Stove burns small wood
Wood twigs feeds from side or you can use removable plate
to use alcohol or fuel tablets.
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