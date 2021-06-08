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Is the Death of the Dollar Imminent?
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130 views • June 08, 2021
We are now experiencing some real inflation, not the limited inflation the strong international dollar prevented in the past. Keep in mind all fiat currencies eventually inflate and ultimately fail.
Link to text: https://christianstatesman.org/is-the-death-of-the-dollar-imminent/
Link to text: https://christianstatesman.org/is-the-death-of-the-dollar-imminent/
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