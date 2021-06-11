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ROBERT DAVID STEELE AND SIMON PARKES 6/10/21
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251 views • June 11, 2021
10TH JUNE 2021 ROBERT DAVID STEELE AND SIMON PARKES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/daBTF1j3RYAH/
ROBERT DAVID STEELE AND SIMON PARKES 6/10/21
Robert David Steele
https://robertdavidsteele.com/
More Stuff:
____________________
Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
_____________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
https://www.bitchute.com/video/daBTF1j3RYAH/
ROBERT DAVID STEELE AND SIMON PARKES 6/10/21
Robert David Steele
https://robertdavidsteele.com/
More Stuff:
____________________
Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
_____________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
Keywords
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