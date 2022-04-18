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WARNING: DEAD BODIES: Patrick Lancaster: Mariupol Road Of Death "Ilicha" (EXTREMELY GRAPHIC 18+) (MIRRORED)
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5657 views • April 18, 2022
WARNING: DEAD BODIES: Patrick Lancaster: Mariupol Road Of Death "Ilicha" (EXTREMELY GRAPHIC 18+) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Patrick Lancaster at:-
https://youtu.be/dUask2cfFh4
War is horrible and has caused the death of thousands of civilians. I report on the scene of a street outside the Ilicha steel plant where 100s of bodies lay and I talk to the locals about what happened there.
FActs matter and I am digging deeper than anyone. LET god be with these poor peoples families
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Notice
Age-restricted video (requested by uploader)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Patrick Lancaster at:-
https://youtu.be/dUask2cfFh4
War is horrible and has caused the death of thousands of civilians. I report on the scene of a street outside the Ilicha steel plant where 100s of bodies lay and I talk to the locals about what happened there.
FActs matter and I am digging deeper than anyone. LET god be with these poor peoples families
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Notice
Age-restricted video (requested by uploader)
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