Prepared for Increased Censorship or Blackout

Follow me on Telegram https://t.me/endtimehourA time of increased censorship and possible internet blackouts will be necessary for the globalists to continue advancing their agenda. The internet is the last media avenue where truth is able to get out amid the global deception.I’m personally being censored on all mainstream platforms with Facebook post deletions and restrictions, and YouTube video deletions and strikes. Yesterday my Twitter account was suspended without warning. Even my book Trumpet Blast Warning on Amazon is under threat. That is why I’m thinking about other ways of information delivery should censorship make it impossible to do so. I’m currently on alternative free speech platforms, but I’m also planning in the event of a possible internet blackout.On a spiritual level it is time to put our complete and total trust in God alone and to put none of our hope into the hands of godless and wicked rulers. God showed me their wickedness in 2013 and I dropped to the floor in agony of soul. Believe me when I say it is more wicked than our comparative innocent minds can possibly imagine.God alone must take us through this present darkness and the coming evil upon the earth. This is not a new message but one I’ve been warning of since 2009 – that a great darkness is coming and we must get ready. Now that darkness is here and it is set to increase.With God there is absolutely nothing to fear. Shall we boot up and go together? Be strong. Truth will prevail.