Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: The TRUTH About Twitter’s Backdoor Portal, Elon & the Battle for Free Speech
60 views • 1 day ago

 Dec 10, 2025

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: The TRUTH About Twitter’s Backdoor Portal, Elon & the Battle for Free Speech


In this interview, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, reveals how his landmark 2020 Senate lawsuit first uncovered the government–Big Tech backdoor portal used to silence political speech, how an activist judge and controlled opposition derailed the case, and why Biden v. Murthy has now enshrined state-run censorship through “private” platforms. He exposes the unholy alliance between Silicon Valley and Washington, explains why Elon Musk has not shut down the censorship infrastructure, and outlines a real solution: rebuilding free speech through a constitutional communications network centered on the U.S. Postal Service and a bottoms-up, offline movement of working people. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-the-truth-about-twitters-backdoor-portal-elon-the-battle-for-free-speech/


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM

EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,

Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and

innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM

that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is

enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond

Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS

– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate

the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit

https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global

educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: / va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

Keywords
free speechtruthtwitterlivebattleelondr shivaclayton morrisbackdoor portal
